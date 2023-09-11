Poland to receive 486 more rocket launchers

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak approved a framework agreement to acquire M142 HIMARS missile launcher components for the HOMAR-A system.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, Poland approved the framework agreement to acquire 486 M142 launcher components for the HOMAR-A system for around $10 billion.

According to the approved schedule, deliveries are expected to start in 2025.

The head of the Ministry of Defense stressed that the implementation of the contract is to be carried out with the participation of the domestic defense industry.

“We plan to start deliveries at the end of 2025. 2026 has been indicated as a Defense year. The goal will be to adapt the systems to integrate the launchers with Polish systems. After discussions with the Polish defense industry, I can assure you that we will carry out this integration within two years. (…) I am very grateful to Lockheed Martin, the US Congress and the US administration for their cooperation.” Blaszczak noted.

Under the HOMAR-A program, Lockheed Martin, in partnership with the Polish Industry, will integrate key components of the HIMARS rocket launcher on a Jelcz 6×6 chassis.

Together with the previously ordered launchers, the Polish Army will have 500 HIMARS launchers at its disposal.