HIMARS blew up Russian BUK air defense system

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have reported the successful destroyed a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region, located in the southern part of the country.

According to statements from the Special Operations Command, operators from the 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave detected the enemy’s BUK missile system during reconnaissance operations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response to the identified threat, special forces operatives engaged the hostile target using precision-guided munitions from the HIMARS rocket artillery unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BUK missile system, known as the SA-11 Gadfly by NATO, is a versatile mobile medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia.

Designed to safeguard field troops and logistical installations from aerial threats, the BUK system boasts the capability to engage a wide range of airborne targets, including tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters, and other aerial threats. Its effectiveness extends even to environments with challenging electronic countermeasures.