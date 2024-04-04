US Navy conducts historic test of Lockheed’s next-gen anti-ship missiles

The U.S. Navy, in collaboration with the Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp, conducted a historic Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) flight test, successfully launching four missiles simultaneously.

The test, known as the 12th Integrated Test Event (ITE-12), showcased the LRASM’s unparalleled lethality and effectiveness throughout its mission cycle, reinforcing confidence in its capabilities and enhancing the Navy’s firepower.

Lockheed Martin said in a release that the test showcased LRASM’s advanced anti-surface warfare capabilities from inception to target destruction. Each missile fulfilled its mission objectives with precision, underscoring the weapon’s reliability and effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Lisbeth Vogelpohl, the LRASM program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of warfighters. She highlighted the importance of LRASM’s development in providing security solutions for modern warfare, ensuring the safety and success of military personnel.

ITE-12 represents a significant advancement in LRASM’s evolution, setting the stage for future enhancements and expanded capabilities. As a vital component of the Navy’s arsenal, LRASM fills a crucial niche by offering long-range, highly accurate, and survivable capabilities against heavily defended surface targets.

With its ability to detect and engage specific adversaries within enemy fleets, LRASM provides a distinct advantage in naval operations, offering a potent deterrent against maritime threats.

LRASM uses a sophisticated GPS-assisted Inertial Navigation System (INS) guidance mechanism to navigate towards its designated target area. This advanced guidance system enables the missile to reach its intended destination with a high degree of accuracy, even in challenging maritime environments.

One of LRASM’s key features is its highly autonomous route planning capability, allowing it to adapt and change course autonomously in response to evolving threats or the sudden appearance of enemy defenses. This flexibility enhances the missile’s effectiveness by enabling it to overcome obstacles and successfully reach its objective.

To detect and counter enemy threats, LRASM is equipped with a built-in electronic support measures (ESM) package. This system enables the missile to identify and assess potential dangers in its vicinity, allowing it to navigate safely through hostile territory.