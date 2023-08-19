Poland to equip FA-50 attack aircraft with advanced targeting pods

Poland has signed an intergovernmental contract (Letter of Acceptance, LOA) with the United States for Sniper advanced targeting pods manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

The Armament Agency, an organization under the Polish Ministry of Defense, said the 34 new AN/AAQ-33 Sniper advanced targeting pods (ATP) would equip Poland’s FA-50 light attack aircraft.

The pods will be delivered to Poland between 2024 and 2028.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In August 2022, Poland signed two contracts with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for 12 FA-50 Block 10 and 32 FA-50 Block 20 (FA-50PL). The first contract was valued at USD 705 million, while the second was valued at USD 2.3 billion.

FA-50 Block 20 will be adapted to the specific requirements of the Polish Air Force.

Sniper ATP is a proven electro-optical targeting system housed in a single,lightweight pod. It handles the most challenging precision targeting and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance air-to-air and air-to-ground missions in the land, sea and air domains.

Sniper ATP is a global leader in precision targeting and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. More than 1,500 pods have been delivered worldwide. Sniper ATP is interoperable across multiple platforms, including U.S. Air Force and multinational F-2, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52, Harrier and Typhoon aircraft.