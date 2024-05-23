Thursday, May 23, 2024
Poland buys giant aerostats for airspace defense

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Debora Henley

On May 22, 2024, Poland signed a significant agreement to enhance its airspace surveillance capabilities through the acquisition of the “Barbara” aerostat system.

This advanced radar system, capable of detecting a wide range of threats including missiles, aircraft, drones, and naval units, will improve Poland’s defense readiness.

The agreement was signed in Warsaw with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and State Secretary Paweł Bejda. The Barbara system, which includes four aerostats, will be stationed along Poland’s eastern and northeastern borders, extending detection ranges beyond 300 kilometers.

Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the importance of this deal, noting it reinforces Poland’s defense cooperation with the United States and strengthens NATO’s collective security. The $960 million deal, partially funded by a U.S. government loan, positions Poland as the second country globally to utilize this type of system.

The Barbara aerostats will complement existing air defense and coastal observation systems, providing multi-layered surveillance. This capability is critical in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for comprehensive threat detection across various altitudes and environments.

By integrating these advanced systems, Poland aims to ensure national security and maintain regional stability, showcasing its commitment to modernizing its defense infrastructure.

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

