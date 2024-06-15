Saturday, June 15, 2024
type here...

French-made armored vehicles endure Russian airstrike in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

French-made VAB armored personnel carriers (APCs), recently delivered to Ukrainian forces as part of military aid, have withstood a targeted strike by a Russian guided aerial bomb.

Despite sustaining extensive damage, the vehicles remained operational and managed to evacuate from the strike zone under their own power.

The attack occurred at a location where several French VAB vehicles were stationed. The precise strike inflicted numerous damages on the armored hulls of the personnel carriers. However, the robust design of the VABs allowed them to remain mobile. Following the strike, the damaged vehicles were able to load onto transport platforms for repair and rapid restoration.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian military personnel have praised the VAB’s performance, noting its resilience despite its age. The VAB has been in service with the French military for over 40 years and is gradually being replaced by the new-generation Griffon wheeled armored vehicles. French authorities have pledged to continue supplying these armored vehicles to Ukraine. A considerable number of VABs are already part of the Ukrainian military arsenal, aiding in their defense against Russian aggression.

The VAB, with over 5,000 units produced since 1976, is a versatile armored personnel carrier used in various configurations. Around 4,000 of these vehicles serve in the French military, which has deployed them in the Gulf War and multiple peacekeeping missions. The VAB is also exported to and in service with approximately 15 other countries.

The VAB features a welded steel armor hull that provides protection against small arms fire and shell fragments. The vehicle’s front houses the control compartment, with the driver’s seat on the left and the commander’s seat on the right. Behind this is the engine compartment, which contains a 320 hp six-cylinder diesel engine with a hydromechanical transmission offering five forward and one reverse gear. This compartment is equipped with a separate fire suppression system. The VAB’s independent suspension with hydraulic shock absorbers allows it to reach speeds of up to 110 km/h on highways, with a range of 1,000 km.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia targets Ukrainian airbase with new type of cruise missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has begun using its latest long-range Kh-101 cruise missiles equipped with cluster warheads to strike remote enemy airfields, aiming to destroy exposed aircraft...

BAE Systems to unveil new air defense system at Eurosatory

Army

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin develop new rocket launcher

Army

Ukraine unveils new mystery suicide drone

Aviation

Ukraine creates world’s first drone forces

News

KNDS to unveil next-gen main battle tank at Eurosatory 2024

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.