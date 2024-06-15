Saturday, June 15, 2024
Russia’s new fighting vehicle spotted at assembly line

By Dylan Malyasov
The production of the Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) has been spotted in the assembly lines of the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant (KMZ).

The new fighting vehicle was revealed through a photo taken inside the factory, showing the new Kurganets-25’s hull alongside the BMD-4M vehicles currently being produced.

The Kurganets-25, which debuted during the 2015 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, represents a significant shift from older Soviet designs. The vehicle’s production, however, had faced delays and uncertainties, with speculation about whether it would see widespread adoption by the Russian military.

The Kurganets-25 is designed to provide enhanced protection, mobility, and firepower. It features a modern digital control system, improved armor, and an active protection system to counter various threats, including anti-tank guided missiles. The vehicle is equipped with a remote-controlled weapon station armed with a 30mm cannon, a coaxial machine gun, and anti-tank missiles.

Development of the Kurganets-25 began in the early 2000s, driven by the need for a new generation of armored vehicles that could be adapted for various roles, including infantry fighting, armored personnel transport, and command operations.

Initial production for trial military operation was expected to begin in 2015, with full-scale production slated for 2017.

The assembly of this new IFV suggests a continued effort to modernize the Russian military’s equipment and maintain its defense capabilities.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

