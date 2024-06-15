Canada’s Roshel weighs making armored vehicles in Poland

Canadian armored vehicles manufacturer Roshel is to consider a production site in Poland, according to Defence24.

Roshel is considering establishing a production facility in Poland to meet the growing demand for its armored vehicles in Europe, according to Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov in a Defence24 report published Friday.

The company, known for its Senator family of armored vehicles, has been supplying large quantities to Ukraine and aims to expand its production capabilities. Poland’s strategic location in the automotive and defense markets makes it a preferred site for Roshel’s new plant.

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov emphasized the company’s commitment to providing reliable, advanced armored solutions to NATO countries. The new facility would enhance logistics for supplying Ukraine and meet increasing demands in Europe.

Roshel has rapidly grown over the past two years, producing approximately 140 vehicles monthly. The company’s innovative approach and focus on high-quality, cost-effective solutions have made it a trusted provider of armored vehicles globally.

The Senator MRAP, in particular, has been well-received in Ukraine, demonstrating high survivability in combat situations. The potential new production site in Poland aligns with Roshel’s strategy to support NATO allies with cutting-edge armored vehicles and strengthen regional defense capabilities.