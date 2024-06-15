Saturday, June 15, 2024
type here...

Canada’s Roshel weighs making armored vehicles in Poland

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Canadian armored vehicles manufacturer Roshel is to consider a production site in Poland, according to Defence24.

Roshel is considering establishing a production facility in Poland to meet the growing demand for its armored vehicles in Europe, according to Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov in a Defence24 report published Friday.

The company, known for its Senator family of armored vehicles, has been supplying large quantities to Ukraine and aims to expand its production capabilities. Poland’s strategic location in the automotive and defense markets makes it a preferred site for Roshel’s new plant.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov emphasized the company’s commitment to providing reliable, advanced armored solutions to NATO countries. The new facility would enhance logistics for supplying Ukraine and meet increasing demands in Europe.

Roshel has rapidly grown over the past two years, producing approximately 140 vehicles monthly. The company’s innovative approach and focus on high-quality, cost-effective solutions have made it a trusted provider of armored vehicles globally.

The Senator MRAP, in particular, has been well-received in Ukraine, demonstrating high survivability in combat situations. The potential new production site in Poland aligns with Roshel’s strategy to support NATO allies with cutting-edge armored vehicles and strengthen regional defense capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia targets Ukrainian airbase with new type of cruise missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has begun using its latest long-range Kh-101 cruise missiles equipped with cluster warheads to strike remote enemy airfields, aiming to destroy exposed aircraft...

BAE Systems to unveil new air defense system at Eurosatory

Army

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin develop new rocket launcher

Army

Ukraine unveils new mystery suicide drone

Aviation

Ukraine creates world’s first drone forces

News

KNDS to unveil next-gen main battle tank at Eurosatory 2024

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.