KNDS to unveil next-gen main battle tank at Eurosatory 2024

The latest iteration of Germany’s renowned Leopard 2 tank series, the Leopard 2 A-RC, will be officially unveiled at the Eurosatory 2024 defense exhibition.

The German-French conglomerate KNDS, a collaboration between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter, has released photos and specifications of the new tank ahead of its public debut.

The Leopard 2 A-RC is designed to address the evolving challenges of modern battlefields, incorporating cutting-edge innovations to enhance its operational capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A key highlight is its unmanned turret, which can be equipped with a classic 120mm gun, Rheinmetall’s new 130mm gun, or KNDS’s proprietary 140mm Ascalon transformer gun. The tank features an advanced autoloader capable of firing three rounds in ten seconds, reducing the crew size to three, all housed in a newly protected hull.

KNDS claims that the unmanned turret reduces the tank’s vulnerable area by 30%. The Leopard 2 A-RC also boasts a new armor configuration providing improved protection against various threats. Its advanced modular armor system allows for quick replacement and upgrades, ensuring it remains at the forefront of armored protection technology. Additionally, the A-RC variant features enhanced active protection systems (APS) capable of intercepting incoming projectiles, significantly increasing crew survivability.

The Leopard 2 A-RC will weigh less than 60 tons and have a reduced height compared to its predecessors, with the Leopard 2 A7 standing at 2.64 meters to the turret roof, and the A-RC at 2.44 meters. The tank is powered by a newly developed engine offering greater horsepower and fuel efficiency, coupled with an advanced transmission system that enhances maneuverability on diverse terrains. This ensures the Leopard 2 A-RC maintains its operational effectiveness in various environments, from urban settings to open fields.

In addition to its combat capabilities, the Leopard 2 A-RC emphasizes crew comfort and operational efficiency. The interior has been redesigned to offer better ergonomics and situational awareness for the crew, incorporating modern digital interfaces and automated systems that reduce workload and improve overall mission effectiveness. Moreover, the Leopard 2 A-RC features a separate launcher for anti-tank missiles capable of NLOS (non-line-of-sight) attacks.

The Leopard 2 A-RC is expected to set new standards in armored warfare and enhance the operational capabilities of the German and allied armed forces.