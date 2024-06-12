Ukraine unveils new mystery suicide drone

In a recent promotional video, Ukraine showcased a new type of one-way attack drone, better known as a suicide drone.

This unveiling took place during the presentation of the new Unmanned Systems Forces, a new stand-alone branch of the Ukrainian military.

The video reveals a hangar filled with various drone systems, including a new delta wing suicide drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This drone bears some resemblance to the Iranian Shahed-series one-way attack drones but is developed domestically by Ukrainian forces.

Currently, there is no detailed information available about the new drone, which has now become a notable addition to the Ukrainian military’s arsenal.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, emphasized the healthy competition among drone manufacturers in Ukraine. He also hinted at the possibility of future standardization of drones.

“The number of manufacturers signifies healthy, normal competition. As users of this product, we are interested in having more manufacturers and more products to choose from, to better understand and apply the best options,” Sukharevskyi stated during a press conference in Kyiv. He was responding to a question about whether there is a need to standardize the various types of drones produced by different manufacturers in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense, contracts have been signed, and products are being procured from over 125 manufacturers. This diversification ensures that the Ukrainian military can select the most effective tools for their operational needs.

The introduction of the new suicide drone reflects Ukraine’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology in its defense strategy, aiming to enhance its capabilities in the ongoing war with Russia.