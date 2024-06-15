Saturday, June 15, 2024
US conducts successful hypersonic test bed flight experiment

NewsSpace Force
By Dylan Malyasov
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) announced the successful flight of its Hypersonic Test Bed (HTB-1) in a recent experiment aimed at advancing hypersonic technology.

The test, conducted in collaboration with various partners, marks a significant milestone in the development of affordable platforms for hypersonic experiments.

During the test, HTB-1 was launched into hypersonic flight, allowing the collection of extensive data from both internal and external sources. This data is crucial for ongoing and future experiments in hypersonic environments.

“This test was a substantial success for MDA and our partners, marking the start of an affordable test bed to conduct hypersonic experiments,” said Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, MDA Director. “HTB-1 represents a pivotal step forward in enhancing our hypersonic testing capabilities.”

The HTB concept aims to increase the overall testing capacity and speed of the U.S. in developing and delivering hypersonic technologies to military forces. The platform will enable the U.S. to pursue advanced technologies that operate reliably in hypersonic flight conditions.

Additionally, the HTB-1 test provided an opportunity to evaluate the MDA’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS). Early results indicate successful data collection immediately after launch, with ongoing assessments to continue over the next several weeks.

