Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin develop new rocket launcher

By Colton Jones
German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall and Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin are set to jointly unveil their Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS) at the Eurosatory 2024 defense exhibition.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern battlefield, GMARS offers precise and cost-effective fire support missions extending up to 400 kilometers.

The GMARS system is a versatile, multiple rocket launcher featuring a two-pod configuration that supports both current and future long-range and extended long-range rocket fire missions. It provides 24/7, all-weather precision fires, enhancing the strategic capabilities of armed forces.

Developed as a response to the increasing demand for long-range rocket artillery, GMARS is the result of a collaboration between Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin, initiated in 2023. The system integrates a two-pod launcher capable of firing the MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM), ensuring long-range accuracy and effectiveness.

The GMARS system offers the flexibility to grow and adapt, supporting future capabilities and extended ranges beyond its current 400+ kilometer reach. This adaptability ensures that GMARS remains a relevant and valuable asset for military forces facing evolving threats.

