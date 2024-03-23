Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

New Chinese KJ-600 radar plane seen in new images

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The latest images of China’s KJ-600 carrier-based airborne early-warning (AEW) aircraft have surfaced on Chinese social media.

Released in March 2024, the photo reveals the baseline design of the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) KJ-600, showcasing its grey color scheme and distinctive features reminiscent of the U.S. Navy’s E-2 Hawkeye.

Developed by the Xi’an Aircraft Company, the KJ-600 commenced flight trials in the fall of 2020. The aircraft, powered by twin turboprop engines, boasts a spacious fuselage accommodating a crew of four to six and is equipped with a large radar dome positioned above the fuselage.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Characterized by its high-straight wing configuration, quad-fin tailplane, tricycle landing gear, and a sizable dorsal radome suspected to house an AESA-type radar system.

Despite ongoing flight testing, there has been no visual confirmation of KJ-600s undergoing catapult launch or arrested recovery testing from land-based facilities. However, with prototype flight testing progressing and the program potentially nearing low-rate initial production, the KJ-600’s integration into carrier-based operations appears imminent.

Satellite imagery analysis suggests that the KJ-600 possesses an extended wingspan of 24.4 meters and a length of 18.4 meters, aligning with expectations for a compact carrier-based aircraft design.

In late 2023, reports indicated “intensive trials” involving at least four to six prototypes.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian troops successfully use autonomous FPV drone for the first time

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian activist and volunteer, Serhii Sternenko, has shared video footage showcasing the use of a new FPV drone equipped with autonomous targeting capabilities. The drone...

Bundeswehr to receive wheeled fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall

Army

MBDA looks to accelerate ENFORCER missile production

Army

Sweden buys 321 armored vehicles from Patria

Army

Ukraine to get additional Leopard 2 tanks from Spain

Army

Sudanese paramilitary forces use drone to strike government C-130 plane

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.