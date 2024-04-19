Friday, April 19, 2024
China’s secret drone spotted over Philippine waters

By Dylan Malyasov
A high-altitude reconnaissance drone, believed to be China’s WZ-7 Soaring Dragon, was spotted near the Philippines.

This is the first time the Chinese WZ-7 spy drone has been seen near the Philippines.

Reported by Raffy Tima from the Philippine outlet GMA News, the WZ-7 drone, recognizable by its distinct joined-wing design, was seen flying over the West Philippine Sea, a part of the South China Sea. Its presence suggests surveillance of U.S. activities in the vicinity.

The appearance of the WZ-7 drone coincides with the arrival of the U.S. Army’s Typhon ground-based missile system on Luzon, a northern Philippine island.

Details on the WZ-7 remain limited, but public estimates indicate an impressive range of approximately 4,350 miles and a service ceiling exceeding 60,000 feet. With a potential endurance of at least 10 hours, its actual flight duration could extend much longer.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant.

