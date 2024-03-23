Chinese combat vehicles get ‘cope cage’ armor

Chinese ZBD-09 infantry fighting vehicles have been spotted with metal screens atop their turrets, reminiscent of those used by Russian and Ukrainian tanks.

These screens, designed as an additional layer of defense, are primarily intended to offer protection against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as suicide drones.

The emergence of these anti-drone measures underscores the evolving landscape of modern warfare, where countermeasures against aerial threats are becoming increasingly crucial.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Russian military was the first to employ this kind of add-on armor, often derisively referred to as “cope cages,” on tanks and other armored vehicles. It has now become a fixture on both sides of the war in Ukraine, to provide extra protection against FPV drones.

Jesus Roman, a military observer, noted the presence of these anti-UAV screens during a recent military competition involving the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF).

During a military competition where 12x🇨🇳PLAGF Companies participate (organized 60 years after the 1964 competition, with the same units) a ZBD-09 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (unit ID erased) was seen with an anti-UAV top cage/net similar to the ones in 🇺🇦Ukraine (via wb/拓跋尊) pic.twitter.com/cQ3S9NTHnc — Jesus Roman (@jesusfroman) March 21, 2024

While the exact origin of these screens remains undisclosed, they bear a resemblance to the “cope cages” seen on Russian tanks. However, they appear lighter and less robust, potentially optimized to deter lightweight FPV drones that could become entangled in the mesh.