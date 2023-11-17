Friday, November 17, 2023
Patriot hit-to-kill interceptor integrates with LTAMDS radar

By Colton Jones
Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin marked a significant milestone as its Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 (PAC-3) series interceptors seamlessly integrated with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radar, effectively defending against an Air Breathing Threat (ABT).

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, this successful integration signifies a pivotal advancement in the U.S. Army’s modernized air and missile defense strategy.

In a flight test conducted at White Sands Missile Range, the PAC-3 demonstrated the ability to exchange critical data with the LTAMDS radar, executing an engagement against the ABT. The test demonstrated PAC-3’s capacity to maintain its proven Hit-to-Kill intercept capability while being seamlessly integrated with the LTAMDS radar system.

Brenda Davidson, Vice President of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, emphasized, “Today’s test is another example of how Lockheed Martin is advancing modernized air and missile defense capabilities for 21st Century Security. Integrating with LTAMDS is a crucial step towards fielding a modernized IAMD solution for the U.S. Army to keep our Soldiers ahead of evolving threats.”

Ahead of the pivotal flight test, Lockheed Martin collaborated closely with the U.S. Army, conducting an extensive series of ground tests and captive carry tests. These efforts build upon previously established PAC-3 capabilities integrated with the U.S. Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).

The PAC-3’s utilization of Hit-to-Kill technology serves as a potent defense mechanism, that destroys its target through the sheer force of impact, rather than using a typical explosive fragmentation warhead. The PAC-3 system proves effective against a spectrum of threats, encompassing aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, adapting to both current and evolving challenges.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

