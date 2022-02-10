Lithuanian company transforms its hybrid all-terrain vehicle into robot buggy

Lithuania-based Ostara company announced Friday it has transformed its hybrid electric-diesel all-terrain vehicle “Krampus ATV” into an optionally-manned platform.

According to a press release from Ostara, after the successful completion of construction of the hybrid drive in “Krampus Mk1”, further development of the vehicle is heading in the direction of remotely controlled and autonomous driving.

The feature of remote control of the vehicle has been already finished and tested, and developers say it is another step towards fully autonomous off-road driving, same as „Krampus ATV“ becoming an electro-mechanical vehicle, operating almost independently.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Autonomy will make the operator’s job easier. Krampus will be able to go where human cannot or where it is too dangerous to travel for live being – and will do the work that a human cannot do’, says head of the project, Mr. Darius Antanaitis.

As noted by the company, “Krampus ATV” is a hybrid electric-diesel, optionally manned all-terrain vehicle, being developed by Lithuanian company “Ostara” with the target of special, military, mining or environmental services. It can be fueled by nearly any type of diesel fuel, and is being designed to drive in a silent electric mode for up to 200 km kilometers with one battery charge, at a maximum speed of 60 km/h.

Company says the ATV is suitable for operating in harsh conditions – high and low temperature, high pressure/low oxygen environment and off-road.