Lithuania to buy tanks in record €2 billion order

Lithuania plans to buy main battle tanks from Germany as part of an order worth a total of €2 billion ($2,2 billion), according to the Senior National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys.

“This will be one of Lithuania’s largest purchases – not only for the army, but for Lithuania as a whole. We are talking about 2 billion euros, including not only the cost of the tanks, but also ammunition, logistics, and supplies. This is a large purchase,” said Budrys.

On Tuesday, Budris said that no decision has been made on what kind of tanks Lithuania might buy.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In May, Lithuanian Army Commander Valdemaras Rupšys announced the formation of a light infantry division consisting of three brigades and a tank battalion in Lithuania.

Rupšys emphasized that the formation of a tank battalion is necessary for the country, regardless of the decision to create a Lithuanian division.