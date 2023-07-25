Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Lithuania to buy tanks in record €2 billion order

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Markus Rauchenberger

Lithuania plans to buy main battle tanks from Germany as part of an order worth a total of €2 billion ($2,2 billion), according to the Senior National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys.

“This will be one of Lithuania’s largest purchases – not only for the army, but for Lithuania as a whole. We are talking about 2 billion euros, including not only the cost of the tanks, but also ammunition, logistics, and supplies. This is a large purchase,” said Budrys.

On Tuesday, Budris said that no decision has been made on what kind of tanks Lithuania might buy.

In May, Lithuanian Army Commander Valdemaras Rupšys announced the formation of a light infantry division consisting of three brigades and a tank battalion in Lithuania.

Rupšys emphasized that the formation of a tank battalion is necessary for the country, regardless of the decision to create a Lithuanian division.

