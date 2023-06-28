Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Lithuania to transfer two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

Photo by Levos Budzeikaitė

Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense has announced that its country will deliver National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, to Ukraine as part of Vilnius’s support to the nation’s struggle against the Russian invasion.

Lithuania was reacting to an urgent Ukrainian request to help strengthen air defenses in the face of Russian attacks against military and civilian targets, the Lithuanian ministry said.

“In response to Ukraine’s urgent request for assistance in strengthening air defense, we are purchasing two NASAMS medium-range air defense missile launchers for the Ukrainian army,” the ministry said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the country is purchasing two NASAMS air-defense systems for Ukraine under the new contract signed on June 27 between Lithuania, Norway, and the Norwegian producer Kongsberg.

Norway will supply maintenance equipment for the launchers as part of the deal.

According to a statement, the delivery is expected to take place within the next three months.

