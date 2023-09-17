L3Harris Technologies to build new facility in Poland

L3Harris Technologies Inc., a global aerospace and defense technology company, has said that it is expanding its footprint in Europe by creating an advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) engineering and manufacturing facility in Poland.

Company says the site is expected to be operational early in 2024.

The new 2,800-square meter facility will serve Poland, the wider European continent and a range of broader international customers with L3Harris’ advanced EO/IR sensor systems.

“Increasing our presence in Poland provides our European customers with dedicated teams equipped to meet their unique mission needs,” said Dave Johnson, Vice President, International, L3Harris. “Our advanced EO/IR manufacturing facility and increased business presence in the heart of Europe will enable our customers to remain operationally ready while we continue to strengthen our local partnerships.”

The facility will drive cross-functional efficiencies across research and development, engineering and assembly and employ fully trained local technicians to provide advanced repair services and product support.

The company’s European presence includes offices in Warsaw and significant manufacturing across Europe. In June 2023, L3Harris opened a 5,500-square-meter manufacturing and product support center in Bologna, Italy.

L3Harris has been supporting the Polish Armed Forces for decades and has plans to expand its presence in the coming years. L3Harris has delivered more than 7,000 radio systems to Poland and continues to hire in-country employees and has teamed with industry partners including PGZ.