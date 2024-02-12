Monday, February 12, 2024
Vampire weapon system makes Ukraine combat debut

NewsArmy
By Emily Ryan Miller
The Ukrainian Navy’s press service recently released footage showcasing the combat effectiveness of their air defense units, marking the confirmed debut of a new Counter-Unmanned Air System (UAS) weapon system developed by L3Harris for Ukraine.

The video captured the moment when a Russian kamikaze drone, identified as the Shahed-136, was successfully shot down by an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) laser-guided rocket launched from the Vampire weapon system.

The Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) system is a compact and palletized rocket-launching platform equipped with modern sensors and four-shot APKWS launchers designed for installation on flatbed trucks. Initially utilized by the U.S. Navy and Army for engaging air-to-ground targets, the VAMPIRE system introduces a laser-guided rocket capable of effectively countering unmanned aerial threats.

The L3Harris-made weapon can be mounted in two hours and operated by a single person. It can be equipped with missiles to hit ground or air targets including unmanned aircraft systems. The Vampire is part of a larger package in aid to Ukraine.

The Vampire is a low-cost and easy-to-assemble weapon compared to other counter-drone measures, such as electronic warfare technologies or surface-to-air missile systems.

In December of last year, the United States completed the delivery of all 14 contracted complexes, reinforcing Ukraine’s defensive capabilities against aerial threats.

