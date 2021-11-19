Kazahstan starts production of newest Barys 6×6 armored vehicles

The Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has begun production of the first Barys six-wheel-drive armored vehicles, according to Aibek Baryssov, head of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE).

Aibek Baryssov said that the Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has begun mass production of the first batch of new Barys 6×6 vehicles for the country’s Armed Forces.

The Barys 6×6 is a mine-protected, high-mobility armoured fighting vehicle designed to provide unrivalled protection against landmines, improvised explosive devices, side blasts. It is Kazah’s version of Mbombe armored car from South African company Paramount.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, Barys 6×6 is able to carry considerable payloads over all types of terrain. The revolutionary new technology provides outstanding mine protection, while the flat bottom hull reduces the silhouette to under 2.4 meters. A flexible battlefield tool, the Barys can be configured as an armoured personnel carrier or armoured fighting vehicle.

The bases version of armoured vehicle provides unrivalled protection against landmines, IEDs, side blasts and RPG attacks. This is achieved by revolutionary new technology that provides outstanding mine protection without resorting to the traditional V-shape design. The low silhouette also offers a reduced target, while the armoured hull provides excellent stopping power against ballistic attack (STANAG 4569 level 3 as standard) and anti-tank land mine explosions (STANAG level 4a and 4b).

Local sources also reported that Azerbaijan is planning to acquire new Barys 6×6 vehicles for its Armed Forces.