Canada’s new armored vehicle passes blast testing

Canadian-based Roshel Inc. announced on Tuesday that its new Senator MRAP armored vehicle successfully passed the 25 kg TNT charge side blast test.

“The Senator MRAP has successfully passed the stringent STANAG 4569 AEP-55 Level 3a blast test, while also exceeding Levels 2a, 2b, and 2c with a side blast of 25 kg of TNT,” the news release says.

According to a press release from Roshel, enduring these robust testing levels underscores the Senator MRAP’s superior protective capabilities and establishes a new benchmark in its category.

“With the integration of US and Canadian content, the Senator MRAP not only exemplifies top-tier quality and innovation but also stands out as a robust contender in the international defense market,” Roshel said in a release on Tuesday.

As noted by the company, the vehicle’s customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency.

The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2), providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission.

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550 which makes it a preferred choice by combat teams due to ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widely available and well-established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. The Senator’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provide efficient off-road capabilities for various terrains.

The Senator armored vehicle is being used by Ukrainian defenders against the Russian invasion.

Roshel has delivered over 550 Senator vehicles in armored personnel carrier configuration and dozens in the mine-resistant ambush protected version to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the company representative.

“By the end of this year, it will be over 1000,” the senior company representative said.

The first batch of recently received Senator MRAP vehicles was showcased during the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv.