China starts mass production of new armored vehicle

A recent video excerpt from a Chinese state TV broadcast has confirmed the commencement of mass production for the CS/VP14 high-mobility Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle.

The newly developed CS/VP14 MRAP, manufactured by Chang’an, a division of the China Ordnance Equipment Group Corporation (also known as China South Industries Group Corporation), boasts formidable defensive features.

Designed to withstand 7.62mm bullets within a 30-meter range, this vehicle’s defense level can be customized according to specific customer requirements. Each wheel and the vehicle’s hull has been reinforced to withstand mines equivalent to 8kg of TNT, meeting the stringent NATO STANAG 4569-3b protection standards.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

With a maximum speed of 120 km/h and a minimum turning radius of 8 meters, the CS/VP14 exhibits remarkable maneuverability and agility alongside its robust defensive capabilities.

1/3 🇨🇳High-mobility Mine Resistant Ambush Protected CS/VP 14 variant vehicle assembly line.

(via wb/China Ordnance Equipment Group) pic.twitter.com/e9jpVlSLo8 — Jesus Roman (@jesusfroman) December 19, 2023

The CS/VP14’s combination of mobility, ballistic protection, and mine resistance solidifies its role as a significant asset in modern military operations and promises an excellent opportunity for the export market.