Kazakhstan puts 100+ Soviet-era combat aircraft up for sale

Kazakhstan has put up more than a hundred Soviet-made fighter jets and bombers, which are no longer in service, along with their aviation engines for sale.

The relevant announcements have been posted on an electronic platform for the sale of state-owned assets.

According to Forbes Kazakhstan, the aircraft are offered for sale under the condition of liquidation. A total of 117 aircraft, which were previously in service with military units in the country’s Almaty, Abai, Karaganda, and Shymkent regions, are being auctioned. These aircraft predominantly include MiG-31, MiG-27, MiG-29, and Su-24 models, which were manufactured in the 1970s and 1980s.

The published reports state that these “evaluated assets are no longer fit for use due to moral obsolescence, and it is not economically feasible to modernize them.” The documents make it clear that these “assets must be liquidated by means of disposal at the balance holder’s site.” Furthermore, it is stated that, “Given the technical condition and uniqueness of the evaluated assets, their use for other purposes, including as a source of spare parts, is not feasible.”

The auction was managed by the Republican State Enterprise “Qazarnauliexport” (“Kazspecexport”) under the Committee for State Defense Orders of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. The total value of the decommissioned aircraft is approximately 1.9 trillion tenge.