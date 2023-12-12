Serbia to supply 155mm wheeled howitzers to mystery customer

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić confirmed the signing of a contract worth €311 million with a mystery customer for the delivery of 48 Serbian-made 155mm/52 NORA B52 self-propelled howitzers.

He announced the deal has been inked, withholding specific details, citing that the buyer is not from an African country. “I cannot say because I am waiting for their parliament and their president to go through the procedures,” Vučić stated.

Speculation suggests that the mystery buyer might be Azerbaijan, a nation that has previously expressed interest in acquiring this artillery system.

The Nora B-52 is a 155mm self-propelled artillery system designed for engaging enemy forces, artillery batteries, command posts, as well as providing clearance in minefields and field obstacles.

This artillery system is designed to be mounted on adapted chassis such as the KamAZ-63501 and MAN.