Friday, June 9, 2023
type here...

Japanese fighters intercept China’s new spy plane

NewsAviation
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:
1

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force reported successfully intercepting a new Chinese airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft.

The details were given in an 8 June media release, which reported that Japanese fighter jets have intercepted and photographed Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA)’s new Y-9DZ electronic-warfare aircraft.

“On the morning of June 8, 2023 (Thursday), a Chinese Y-9 electronic intelligence aircraft was spotted flying over the Pacific Ocean,” said a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This is the first time the Japanese authorities have reported intercepts of the Y-9DZ, one of the most advanced spy planes in Chinese service.

The new aircraft is the latest intelligence-gathering version of the Y-9 turboprop airlifted that contains antennas for detecting, receiving and classifying electronic emissions. Antennas inside the additional fairings are capable of intercepting signals emitted across a wide frequency spectrum from long range, as well as pinpoint the direction and location of adversary systems.

Locating and identifying foreign military land, naval and airborne radar signals, the Y-9DZ collects and minutely examines each system, providing strategic analysis for warfighters.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues. He has covered the US and Japan bilateral exercises for several years.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine