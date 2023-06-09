Japanese fighters intercept China’s new spy plane

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force reported successfully intercepting a new Chinese airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft.

The details were given in an 8 June media release, which reported that Japanese fighter jets have intercepted and photographed Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA)’s new Y-9DZ electronic-warfare aircraft.

“On the morning of June 8, 2023 (Thursday), a Chinese Y-9 electronic intelligence aircraft was spotted flying over the Pacific Ocean,” said a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This is the first time the Japanese authorities have reported intercepts of the Y-9DZ, one of the most advanced spy planes in Chinese service.

The new aircraft is the latest intelligence-gathering version of the Y-9 turboprop airlifted that contains antennas for detecting, receiving and classifying electronic emissions. Antennas inside the additional fairings are capable of intercepting signals emitted across a wide frequency spectrum from long range, as well as pinpoint the direction and location of adversary systems.

Locating and identifying foreign military land, naval and airborne radar signals, the Y-9DZ collects and minutely examines each system, providing strategic analysis for warfighters.