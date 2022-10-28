Friday, October 28, 2022
Iron Dome successfully intercepts targets in US Marine Corps test

Photo by Darrell Ames

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has announced the U.S. Marine Corps has successfully tested the medium-range intercept capability of the Iron Dome defense system.

According to a Tweet from Rafael, Marine Corps has successfully completed a series of interception tests on an air defense system incorporating the Iron Dome at the White Sands test field in New Mexico.

Rafael says the Iron Dome is the world’s most deployed missile defense system, with more than 2,000 interceptions and a success rate greater than 90%.

The system can protect deployed and maneuvering forces, as well as the Forward Operating Base (FOB) and urban areas, against a wide range of indirect and aerial threats.

The multi-mission system effectively counters rockets, mortars and artillery shells, as well as aircraft, helicopters and UAVs at very short range.

Similar systems are already being purchased by the U.S. Army.

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

