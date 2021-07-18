Indian Navy formally inducts first two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters

The Indian Navy has formally inducted into service the first two of 24 Lockheed Martin MH-60R Seahawk multirole helicopters it ordered in late 2020 for $2.12 billion.

Indian Officials said the Navy received the naval multirole helicopters in a ceremony held at a naval air station in San Diego on Friday.

“The ceremony marked the formal transfer of these helicopters from the U.S. Navy to the Indian Navy, which were accepted by His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the USA.,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also added that the induction of these MRH would further enhance the Indian Navy’s three-dimensional capabilities. In order to exploit these potent helicopters, the first batch of Indian crew is presently undergoing training in the USA.

Under the $2.12 billion deal, 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters will be purchased to replace the Sea King helicopters in the Indian Navy fleet. The helicopters are to be armed with multi-mode radar, Hellfire missiles, Mark 54 torpedoes and precision-kill rockets.

Out of the 24 choppers, delivery of the first six is expected to take place this year.