Hungary orders more Gripen fighter jets

Saab announced on Friday that it has finalized a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply four more Gripen C fighter aircraft to Hungary.

This agreement stems from an amendment to an existing contract between FMV and the Hungarian Government, originally signed in December 2001, which involved the procurement of 14 Gripen C/D fighters for the Hungarian Air Force. The recent contract amendment, signed by the Hungarian Ministry of Defence and FMV on February 23, 2024, expands Hungary’s Gripen fleet to a total of 18 aircraft.

Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, expressed optimism about the continued collaboration with the Hungarian Government and defense industry, emphasizing the Gripen’s contribution to Hungary’s air defense capabilities. Saab’s commitment extends beyond aircraft delivery, with an existing contract for ongoing support of Hungary’s Gripen fleet and readiness to offer further upgrades and assistance beyond 2035.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In addition to the aircraft contract, Saab and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing high-tech industrial sectors and enhancing fighter aircraft capabilities. As part of this collaboration, efforts will be directed towards establishing a Center of Excellence for virtual reality (VR) technologies in Hungary, signaling a broader partnership focused on innovation and technological development in the defense sector.