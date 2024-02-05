Saab secures €63M NATO order for AT4 anti-armor weapon

Sweden-based defense and security company Saab has recently announced a new contract win.

According to a press release, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has placed an order for the highly regarded anti-armour weapon, AT4, with a total order value of approximately EUR 63 million (equivalent to around SEK 700 million). The delivery of these essential weapons is scheduled to occur between 2026 and 2027, with the order officially logged in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, expressed pride in the effectiveness and reputation of the AT4, stating, “Our AT4 stands out on the market as a highly sought-after and effective support weapon. We are honoured that the NSPA has trusted our products once again, and they can feel confident that they have a leading single-shot weapon that is robust and reliable.”

The AT4 series represents a collection of easily maneuverable, lightweight, and disposable weapons specifically engineered for straightforward operation by a single soldier. These versatile weapons are adept at countering tanks, heavy combat vehicles, as well as threats within structures and fortifications. Additionally, the AT4 serves as a vital asset for safeguarding fixed installations, supply points, and other critical infrastructure. Renowned for their combat-proven performance worldwide, AT4 support weapons are characterized by their lightweight, single-shot, and fully disposable nature.

Designed to accommodate soldiers of all experience levels, the AT4 empowers a dismounted soldier to aim, fire, and eliminate the target swiftly before discarding the empty tube. The AT4 is distinguished by its ease of use and handling, making it a valuable asset for military forces seeking reliable anti-armour capabilities.