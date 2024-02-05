Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...

Saab secures €63M NATO order for AT4 anti-armor weapon

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Hector Tinoco

Sweden-based defense and security company Saab has recently announced a new contract win.

According to a press release, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has placed an order for the highly regarded anti-armour weapon, AT4, with a total order value of approximately EUR 63 million (equivalent to around SEK 700 million). The delivery of these essential weapons is scheduled to occur between 2026 and 2027, with the order officially logged in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, expressed pride in the effectiveness and reputation of the AT4, stating, “Our AT4 stands out on the market as a highly sought-after and effective support weapon. We are honoured that the NSPA has trusted our products once again, and they can feel confident that they have a leading single-shot weapon that is robust and reliable.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The AT4 series represents a collection of easily maneuverable, lightweight, and disposable weapons specifically engineered for straightforward operation by a single soldier. These versatile weapons are adept at countering tanks, heavy combat vehicles, as well as threats within structures and fortifications. Additionally, the AT4 serves as a vital asset for safeguarding fixed installations, supply points, and other critical infrastructure. Renowned for their combat-proven performance worldwide, AT4 support weapons are characterized by their lightweight, single-shot, and fully disposable nature.

Designed to accommodate soldiers of all experience levels, the AT4 empowers a dismounted soldier to aim, fire, and eliminate the target swiftly before discarding the empty tube. The AT4 is distinguished by its ease of use and handling, making it a valuable asset for military forces seeking reliable anti-armour capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine deploys Abrams tanks to frontline

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly deployed Abrams main battle tanks to the frontline near Avdiivka, where some of the most intense battles on...

Russia faces critical shortage of modern air defense systems

Army

US Marines receive game-changing combat vehicle

Maritime Security

Satellite images show destroyed Russian base in Crimea

Aviation

Ukraine’s new kamikaze drones reach deep Russian territory

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.