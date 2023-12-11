Saab announces undersea drone sale to Kuwait

Sweden-based defense and aerospace group Saab has clinched a contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) intended for deployment with the Kuwait Naval Force.

The undersea drone was procured under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program for Kuwait’s Naval Force.

The Double Eagle series, a well-established family of undersea vehicles, stands as a proven and secure remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system utilized by navies globally in support of mine countermeasure (MCM) missions. Configured as SAROV, this versatile vehicle functions both as an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for detection, classification, and identification and as an ROV for mine disposal.

Manufactured and developed at Saab’s facility in Linköping, Sweden, this contract signifies an expansion of Swedish technology production into the United States. Saab, Inc.’s Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division will collaborate closely with production sites in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Denmark for the production of various components of this advanced system.

Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S., expressed enthusiasm about integrating this undersea vehicle capability into the United States. “The Autonomous and Undersea Systems team has established both a highly experienced team of undersea vehicle experts and significant new production capabilities for Saab that position us for greater U.S. market expansion,” said Smith.

Killian Swift, Executive Vice President and Head of Region Middle East and Africa at Saab, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering top-notch solutions in Kuwait, leveraging robust technology to meet evolving requirements effectively. “Saab’s journey in the Middle East has seen growth over the years. Today, we extend our partnerships in Kuwait, leveraging a highly capable, robust solution,” said Swift.

These highly agile vehicles possess the capability for deployment from various platforms, including different types of ships, shore stations, or craft of opportunity. The compact design of all Double Eagle systems, fitting into a standard container, ensures deployability across diverse platforms, enabling swift responses to mine threats.