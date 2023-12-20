Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Rheinmetall to develop new air defense system for Hungary

By Dylan Malyasov
Artist rendering

German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall has secured a significant contract with Hungary for the conceptual development of the Skyranger 30 turret designed for the future Lynx KF41 Mobile Air Defence Vehicle.

In an official statement, the company announced that the €30 million contract, signed in Budapest on December 15th, marks a strategic initiative in enhancing Hungary’s air defence capabilities amid evolving security challenges.

As noted by the company, the Skyranger 30 turret, integrated into the Lynx tracked armored vehicle, is tailored to address contemporary threats, particularly countering drone attacks and aerial threats.

The Lynx Skyranger 30 amalgamates proven Lynx infantry fighting vehicle technology with the state-of-the-art Skyranger air defense system, presenting a sophisticated and versatile air defense capability. This hybrid system incorporates a 30mm automatic cannon, surface-to-air missiles, and a comprehensive sensor suite, offering mobility, survivability, flexibility, and precision to counter emerging short-range threats.

Armin Papperger, Chairman of Rheinmetall’s executive board, emphasized, “The Lynx Skyranger 30 is a top performer, capable of countering a vast variety of threats, including ballistic missiles and unmanned aircraft.” This development aligns with the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), aiming to bolster Europe’s air defense capabilities across NATO member states, facilitating joint procurement, deployment, and maintenance of cutting-edge hardware.

Additionally, the Bundeswehr and Denmark have expressed interest in procuring the Skyranger 30 systems integrated into a different 8×8 wheeled armored vehicle, further highlighting its growing prominence in reinforcing the air defense capabilities of European armed forces.

