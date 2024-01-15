Monday, January 15, 2024
Houthi militants launch anti-ship missile at US Navy destroyer

Maritime Security
By Colton Jones
The U.S. Central Command reported an incident on January 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), where an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant territories in Yemen towards the USS Laboon (DDG 58).

The Arleigh burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) was operating in the Southern Red Sea at the time of the incident. Swift action by U.S. fighter aircraft successfully intercepted and shot down the missile near the coast of Hudaydah. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage.

This event follows coordinated military strikes carried out by the United States, in collaboration with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, targeting Houthi rebel facilities in Yemen during the night of January 12. Subsequently, on the night of January 13, the U.S. conducted another strike on a military target belonging to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

President Joe Biden addressed the situation, stating that the U.S. had conveyed a private message to Iran, holding them accountable for supporting Houthi militants. According to President Biden, these militants are deemed responsible for the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The U.S. response demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding maritime interests and responding decisively to threats against its naval assets in the strategically significant Red Sea.

