Iranian-made cruise missile crashes in Sudan

An Iranian-made cruise missile, reportedly fired from Yemen towards a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, met an unexpected crash in Sudan.

Social media reports surfaced regarding an “unidentified missile” crashing and detonating in Sudanese territory.

While the precise cause of the missile’s crash remains uncertain, video footage circulated on social platforms displayed remnants purportedly belonging to the Quds-2 cruise missile, a weapon frequently employed by Iranian-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen to target civilian merchant ships.

Belonging to the Quds family of missiles, these weapons are Iranian-designed and primarily intended for land-based target engagements.

Interesting footage shows wreckage of an #Iranian made Quds-2 cruise missile of #IRGC‘s #Houthi terrorists found in #Sudan! The cruise missile was most likely launched at a commercial ship in #RedSea but ended-up in Sudan due to technical malfunction! pic.twitter.com/KZDIIg8ZhX — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 31, 2024

The Quds-2, an enhanced iteration of the Quds-1, boasts high speed and a range of approximately 1,350 kilometers (840 miles). These missiles are derivative designs based on Iran’s Soumar cruise missile, itself modeled after the Soviet-era Kh-55.