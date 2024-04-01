Monday, April 1, 2024
Iranian-made cruise missile crashes in Sudan

NewsMissiles & Bombs
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

An Iranian-made cruise missile, reportedly fired from Yemen towards a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, met an unexpected crash in Sudan.

Social media reports surfaced regarding an “unidentified missile” crashing and detonating in Sudanese territory.

While the precise cause of the missile’s crash remains uncertain, video footage circulated on social platforms displayed remnants purportedly belonging to the Quds-2 cruise missile, a weapon frequently employed by Iranian-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen to target civilian merchant ships.

Belonging to the Quds family of missiles, these weapons are Iranian-designed and primarily intended for land-based target engagements.

The Quds-2, an enhanced iteration of the Quds-1, boasts high speed and a range of approximately 1,350 kilometers (840 miles). These missiles are derivative designs based on Iran’s Soumar cruise missile, itself modeled after the Soviet-era Kh-55.

