MARTAC develops suicide drone boat for US Navy

MARTAC, a renowned provider of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Fleet Management Solutions, has introduced a cutting-edge maritime attack drone boat designed to transform naval operations.

Named the MUSKIE M18 ASV, this innovative drone boat marks a significant advancement in naval technology for the U.S. Navy. With an impressive array of features and capabilities, the M18 ASV represents a new era in unmanned maritime systems, offering new performance and versatility for a range of missions.

Measuring 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length, the M18 ASV is a low-cost, attritable system specifically designed for one-way missions. Its high-performance monohull configuration enables burst speeds exceeding 50 knots and open ocean cruising ranges of up to 500 nautical miles. Moreover, the M18 ASV boasts a payload capacity of up to 1000 pounds (450 kg), allowing for the integration of various payloads, including warheads for suicide missions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Procured by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the M18 ASV is tailored to empower operators with the flexibility to execute diverse missions effectively. From surveillance and reconnaissance to offensive operations, the M18 ASV offers a cost-effective solution for enhancing naval capabilities in a rapidly evolving maritime environment.

Equipped with MARTAC’s advanced autonomy stack, the M18 ASV can be operated remotely by a human operator or function autonomously, with the option for operator intervention as needed during the mission. This flexibility ensures adaptability to dynamic operational requirements and enables seamless integration into existing naval frameworks.

Versatility is a key feature of MARTAC’s M18 ASV, capable of serving as both a USV and an ASV depending on mission demands. This adaptability further enhances its utility across a wide range of operational scenarios, from coastal patrols to high-intensity conflict environments.