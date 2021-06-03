German Puma combat vehicle readiness rates soar, from 43% to 60%

Germany’s Chief of Defense Eberhard Zorn, responsible for the overall military defense concept, said in a recent report that the fleet of the newest Puma combat vehicle has made considerable progress in a better overall mission capable rate.

Report on the operational readiness of the main weapons systems of the Bundeswehr for the period from November 2020 to April 2021 said that the Puma’s readiness rates soared.

The new combat vehicle’s mission capable rate leaped to 60 percent, according to the report.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“His average readiness is 54 percent, and the highest – even 60 percent,” said in the report.

It’s also important to note that the deployment-readiness rates for Puma vehicles in 2016 were 43 percent and 43 percent in 2017.

In addition, earlier in Mar 2021, Christian Thiels announced on its Twitter account that German Land Forces reporting that Puma infantry fighting vehicle in Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF)-version officially ready for battle.

“The integrated system ‘mechanized infantry’ has undergone significant upgrades and got rid of several flaws in the last months,” the message added.

The latest upgrade links the Puma to the German Army’s Infanterist der Zukunft – Erweitertes System (Future Soldier – Expanded System: IdZ-ES) in an advanced network-enabled warfare environment.

A total of forty VJTF-grade Puma infantry fighting vehicles will form part of the VJTF 2023 panoply of equipment.