Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

French military orders 1300 fifth-generation tactical combat missiles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

France has taken a significant step in bolstering its defense capabilities with the acquisition of new fifth-generation tactical combat missiles, known as Akeron, from the European consortium MBDA, as announced by the DGA procurement agency on February 1.

The contract, involving 1300 Akeron MP, was formalized with MBDA, according to a statement from the DGA.

The order for Akeron MP missiles will result in the delivery of the first batch of 200 missiles by the end of 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Akeron missile series is designed to empower military forces to effectively address a wide spectrum of threats encountered on the battlefield. These advanced munitions are equipped with high-resolution multiband imagers, multi-effect warheads, data links, and employ multi-mode guidance algorithms based on artificial intelligence techniques, as detailed by MBDA.

Weighing in at 15 kilograms, the anti-tank missile boasts an impressive range exceeding 4,000 meters, as indicated on the company’s official website.

Notably, this missile, previously referred to as Missile Moyenne Portée (MMP), has been in active service with the French Army for the past five years, finding deployment in various theaters of operation. Furthermore, Belgium, Ukraine and Sweden have also selected it for their forces.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine sinks Russian missile corvette

Dylan Malyasov -
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian missile corvette Ivanovets appears to have caused a massive explosion in Kyiv's largest strike against Russia's navy...

US Army transfers control of Typhon strike weapon to PEO Missiles and Space

Army

Belgium confirms order for modern French artillery systems

Army

Ukrainian FPV drone stuck in Russian military truck’s windshield

Army

Crashed Neptune cruise missile falls into Russian hands

Missiles & Bombs
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.