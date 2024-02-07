Wednesday, February 7, 2024
French military received 123 GRIFFON and 22 JAGUAR vehicles in 2023

By Colton Jones
Image by KDNS

Nexter, a KNDS company, along with Arquus and Thales, have accomplished the scheduled delivery of 123 GRIFFON and 22 JAGUAR armored vehicles for the French Army in 2023.

According to a press release from KNDS, this successful completion signifies a significant stride forward in enhancing the operational capabilities of the French military.

Throughout 2023, the EBMR company grouping introduced the first “Sanitaire” (SAN) GRIFFONs for the French Army Health Service, with deliveries set to commence in early 2024. Additionally, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) approved a VOA («Véhicule d’Observation d’Artillerie ») version of the GRIFFON, marking a pivotal advancement in artillery fire management capabilities.

Both the JAGUAR and GRIFFON vehicles play integral roles in the SCORPION program, led by the DGA, aimed at transforming the French Army’s combat capabilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and innovative features, these vehicles contribute to collaborative combat through real-time communication and battlefield digitization.

The JAGUAR, a 25-tonne armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle (EBRC), boasts a unique combination of weaponry, including the Nexter 40mm CTA gun, MBDA medium-range missiles (MMP), and the T3 Hornet remotely operated turret. Its advanced vetronics, developed by Thales, provide enhanced situational awareness and tactical training capabilities.

Similarly, the GRIFFON, a versatile 24-tonne multi-role armored vehicle, excels in various missions, including troop transport, command post, and artillery observation. Deployed in the Sahel since 2021, the GRIFFON demonstrates exceptional operational capabilities, maintenance efficiency, and mobility.

As noted by the company, both vehicles represent the pinnacle of modern military technology, equipped with advanced features and functionalities to meet the evolving operational requirements of the French Armed Forces.

