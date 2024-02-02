France orders more Serval armored vehicles

The French DGA procurement agency has placed an order for 420 light multi-role armored vehicles, known as SERVAL, worth 500 million euros ($544 million).

As reported by Army Recognition, the French Army is set to receive a total of 978 SERVAL vehicles by 2030, with an initial delivery of 60 units in 2022 and an additional 129 units in 2023.

The SERVAL, a 4×4 multi-role armored vehicle, is a collaborative effort between the French state-owned defense systems integrator Nexter Systems and mobility solutions provider Texelis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Similar to other SCORPION program vehicles, the SERVAL features a remotely-operated turret, supplied by Arquus, equipped with a machine gun. It also incorporates on-board electronic systems common to all SCORPION vehicles, including the CONTACT radio, BARAGE jammer, and the SICS. The latter employs real-time digital communication technologies to expedite the transmission of orders and reports, providing rear commanders with an enhanced understanding of the battlefield through an interactive map.

Manufactured in Roanne, at the Nexter production plant (a part of the European land defense systems group KNDS, alongside Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann), these SERVAL vehicles are designed to replace the aging 1970s-era VAB armored personnel carriers.

Weighing between 15 and 17 tons, the SERVAL can accommodate up to eight personnel, in addition to the two crew members, all equipped with the Félin system, contributing to the modernization efforts of the French military fleet.