Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

France orders more Serval armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The French DGA procurement agency has placed an order for 420 light multi-role armored vehicles, known as SERVAL, worth 500 million euros ($544 million).

As reported by Army Recognition, the French Army is set to receive a total of 978 SERVAL vehicles by 2030, with an initial delivery of 60 units in 2022 and an additional 129 units in 2023.

The SERVAL, a 4×4 multi-role armored vehicle, is a collaborative effort between the French state-owned defense systems integrator Nexter Systems and mobility solutions provider Texelis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Similar to other SCORPION program vehicles, the SERVAL features a remotely-operated turret, supplied by Arquus, equipped with a machine gun. It also incorporates on-board electronic systems common to all SCORPION vehicles, including the CONTACT radio, BARAGE jammer, and the SICS. The latter employs real-time digital communication technologies to expedite the transmission of orders and reports, providing rear commanders with an enhanced understanding of the battlefield through an interactive map.

Manufactured in Roanne, at the Nexter production plant (a part of the European land defense systems group KNDS, alongside Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann), these SERVAL vehicles are designed to replace the aging 1970s-era VAB armored personnel carriers.

Weighing between 15 and 17 tons, the SERVAL can accommodate up to eight personnel, in addition to the two crew members, all equipped with the Félin system, contributing to the modernization efforts of the French military fleet.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine sinks Russian missile corvette

Dylan Malyasov -
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian missile corvette Ivanovets appears to have caused a massive explosion in Kyiv's largest strike against Russia's navy...

US Army transfers control of Typhon strike weapon to PEO Missiles and Space

Army

Belgium confirms order for modern French artillery systems

Army

Ukrainian FPV drone stuck in Russian military truck’s windshield

Army

Crashed Neptune cruise missile falls into Russian hands

Missiles & Bombs
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.