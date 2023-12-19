Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Finland’s military to receive more bridge systems from Patria

By Colton Jones
courtesy photo

Finland-based defense group Patria and the Logistics Command of the Finnish Defence Forces have sealed a strategic agreement to procure advanced Leopard 2L Tracked Bridge Laying Vehicles, fortifying Finland’s defense capabilities.

The recently inked deal involves acquiring six new bridge layers designed to transport, deploy, and retrieve LEGUAN bridges of varying lengths. These essential assets will be constructed by Patria on the Leopard 2A4 main battle tank chassis, offering significant versatility and maneuverability.

Valued at approximately 23.6 million euros, this procurement initiative is expected to generate about 70 person-years of work in Finland, contributing significantly to the nation’s defense industry.

Jussi Järvinen, Patria’s Executive Vice President for the Finland Division, highlighted the agreement’s importance, emphasizing Patria’s pivotal role as a key provider of system integrations and heavy equipment to the Finnish Defence Forces.

This marks the third tranche of Leopard 2L bridge layers to be supplied by Patria, building upon previous successful delivery projects executed between 2005-2008 and 2018-2022. The scheduled deliveries of these enhanced bridge layers are slated for 2026-2028, reinforcing the Finnish military’s capabilities for the foreseeable future.

