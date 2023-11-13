EOS to supply remote weapon systems to mystery customer

Australian-owned Electro Optic Systems Holdings (EOS) has successfully secured a new contract, marking a substantial stride in the defense industry.

The company’s press release revealed that valued at approximately A$28 million ($17.8 million), the contract entails the supply of R600 Remote Weapon System (RWS) unit spares to a customer in South East Asia.

This announcement underscores EOS’s commitment to advancing innovation and expanding its global presence.

The R600 RWS, celebrated for its dual weapon configuration, offers unparalleled operational flexibility, catering to a spectrum of mission requirements. Originally developed for a South East Asian client, the R600 has undergone continuous innovation and refinement, solidifying its status as a cutting-edge weapon system.

At the heart of the RWS is EOS’s state-of-the-art pointing and tracking technology, elevating first-round hit probability to unprecedented levels. This sophisticated ballistic solution factors in an extensive array of variables, including weapon specifications, ammunition characteristics, range considerations, atmospheric conditions, vehicle orientation, and target dynamics.

The contract outlines deliveries scheduled to commence in late 2024, extending into 2025 and 2026. This timeline reflects EOS’s dedication to ensuring timely and efficient provision of the R600 RWS unit spares to meet the operational needs of the South East Asian customer.

The strategic significance of this contract aligns with EOS’s overarching goals of diversifying its product portfolio, expanding its customer base, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities. Notably, the majority of products covered under this contract will be manufactured in EOS facilities in the United States.

Dr Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer for EOS, said, “EOS is proud of this achievement, which not only strengthens its presence in the South East Asian defense sector but also reinforces its position as a leading innovator in the global defense industry.”

In April, EOS announced that its EOS Defence Systems business has secured a second conditional contract to supply up to fifty Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) to Ukraine, including ammunition, spares, and related services.