Monday, November 13, 2023
type here...

EOS to supply remote weapon systems to mystery customer

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
The Singapore Army courtesy photo

Australian-owned Electro Optic Systems Holdings (EOS) has successfully secured a new contract, marking a substantial stride in the defense industry.

The company’s press release revealed that valued at approximately A$28 million ($17.8 million), the contract entails the supply of R600 Remote Weapon System (RWS) unit spares to a customer in South East Asia.

This announcement underscores EOS’s commitment to advancing innovation and expanding its global presence.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The R600 RWS, celebrated for its dual weapon configuration, offers unparalleled operational flexibility, catering to a spectrum of mission requirements. Originally developed for a South East Asian client, the R600 has undergone continuous innovation and refinement, solidifying its status as a cutting-edge weapon system.

At the heart of the RWS is EOS’s state-of-the-art pointing and tracking technology, elevating first-round hit probability to unprecedented levels. This sophisticated ballistic solution factors in an extensive array of variables, including weapon specifications, ammunition characteristics, range considerations, atmospheric conditions, vehicle orientation, and target dynamics.

The contract outlines deliveries scheduled to commence in late 2024, extending into 2025 and 2026. This timeline reflects EOS’s dedication to ensuring timely and efficient provision of the R600 RWS unit spares to meet the operational needs of the South East Asian customer.

The strategic significance of this contract aligns with EOS’s overarching goals of diversifying its product portfolio, expanding its customer base, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities. Notably, the majority of products covered under this contract will be manufactured in EOS facilities in the United States.

Dr Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer for EOS, said, “EOS is proud of this achievement, which not only strengthens its presence in the South East Asian defense sector but also reinforces its position as a leading innovator in the global defense industry.”

In April, EOS announced that its EOS Defence Systems business has secured a second conditional contract to supply up to fifty Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) to Ukraine, including ammunition, spares, and related services.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian Special Ops showcase deadly aerial precision in Avdiivka

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian State Security Service, known by the acronym SBU, has showcased the efficacy of tiny FPV (First Person View) drones in neutralizing Russian...

Russian tanks lose ground on the global arms market

Defense & Security

Finland buys air defense system from Israel

Army

Russian military receives Chinese-made all-terrain vehicles

Army

Armenia receives French armored vehicles instead of Ukraine

Army

Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.