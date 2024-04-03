Australian radar jet returns home after Ukraine support mission

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft is set to begin its journey back to Australia this week, marking the conclusion of a six-month deployment on Operation Kudu in Europe.

Throughout its deployment, the E-7A aircraft played a crucial role in supporting a multinational effort aimed at providing early warning capabilities for potential threats from Russia and helping keep watch over military and humanitarian supplies entering Ukraine.

With around 250 flight hours logged and missions averaging five hours each, the E-7A Wedgetail contingent, supported by up to 100 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, remained vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to emerging situations.

Lieutenant General Greg Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations, commended the dedication and professionalism of the ADF personnel involved, emphasizing their role in safeguarding a critical gateway for international humanitarian and military assistance into Ukraine.

“The deployment exemplified Australia’s unwavering commitment to supporting our partners in upholding the global rules-based order,” stated Lieutenant General Bilton.

Air Marshal Robert Chipman, Chief of Air Force, highlighted the E-7A Wedgetail’s advanced capabilities as one of the world’s leading airborne early warning systems. He praised the hard work and dedication of the RAAF personnel, emphasizing their readiness and resilience in fulfilling their mission.

As the E-7A Wedgetail concludes its deployment, attention turns to the continued military assistance provided by Australia to Ukraine under the expanded training element of Operation Kudu. Throughout 2024, up to 90 personnel will deliver vital training to Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel in the UK, further enhancing their capabilities and readiness.