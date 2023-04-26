EOS signs new deal to supply remote weapon stations to Ukraine

Australian-owned company EOS on Wednesday announced that its EOS Defence Systems business has secured a second conditional contract to supply up to fifty Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) to Ukraine, including ammunition, spares, and related services.

As noted by the company, the new contract, valued at up to US$41 million (approximately A$61 million), envisages the supply of the RWS to Ukraine during 2023 and 2024. It is in addition to the previously announced contract for up to one hundred EOS RWS units, valued at up to US$80 million (approximately A$120 million), announced on 3 April 2023.

The contract allows for conditional early termination rights in favour of the customer, which is typical in wartime contract arrangements.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer of EOS, said, “EOS is proud to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the people of Ukraine by providing the country with the lifesaving utility of its Remote Weapon System. This will contribute to its critical security and defence needs.”

EOS will draw upon its support network and supply chain consisting of over one hundred suppliers located across Australia, and others internationally.