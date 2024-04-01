Monday, April 1, 2024
type here...

Drone attack targets Israeli warship in Eilat

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Israel’s southern port city of Eilat faced an aerial assault on Monday, targeting a military base where the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette was stationed.

Footage circulating on social media suggests that a suicide drone narrowly missed hitting the Israeli military vessel and crashed nearby.

As of now, there is no information regarding any damage to the military ship or injuries to its crew.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Israeli military released a statement indicating that a flying object originating from the east of Israel struck a building in Eilat. However, the statement did not provide further details about the nature of the object or its source. Despite sirens sounding in the city, no interception was made by air defenses.

An Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a militia group, issued a statement asserting responsibility for targeting a “vital objective” in Israel using “appropriate weapons.”

Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attack from the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen during Israel’s almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.