Drone attack targets Israeli warship in Eilat

Israel’s southern port city of Eilat faced an aerial assault on Monday, targeting a military base where the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette was stationed.

Footage circulating on social media suggests that a suicide drone narrowly missed hitting the Israeli military vessel and crashed nearby.

As of now, there is no information regarding any damage to the military ship or injuries to its crew.

The Israeli military released a statement indicating that a flying object originating from the east of Israel struck a building in Eilat. However, the statement did not provide further details about the nature of the object or its source. Despite sirens sounding in the city, no interception was made by air defenses.

An Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Difficult to tell but the target of the attack may have been a Saar 6 class corvett that appears to be docked adjacent to the area that is hit by a drone in Eilat, Israel tonight. If true, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq was meters away from achieving a hit on the Israeli navy. pic.twitter.com/pFZi6nV1hq — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 1, 2024

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a militia group, issued a statement asserting responsibility for targeting a “vital objective” in Israel using “appropriate weapons.”

Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attack from the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen during Israel’s almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza.