Egypt requests twelve C-130J aircraft from the US

The Government of Egypt has requested to purchase twelve C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines, according to the U.S. State Department.

The request presented by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Congress on Jan. 25 is valued at $2.2 billion.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the complete package also includes AN/APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponders; AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning Systems (MWS); AN/ALE-47 Countermeasures Dispensing System (CMDS); AN/ALR-56M Radar Warning Receiver (RWR); AN/AAQ-22 (STAR SAFIRE 380); secure communications, cryptographic equipment, and GPS-aided precision navigation equipment; publications and technical documentation; software and mission critical resources; aircraft support and equipment; unclassified return and repair; integration and testing; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” the DSCA notice says.

As noted by the DSCA, the principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Marietta, GA.

The C-130J is the latest addition to the C-130 fleet that incorporates state-of-the-art technology, which reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs, and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models. This tactical transport aircraft has proven itself in various types of missions, and in the harshest operating conditions, due in part to its uniquely adaptable platform available in approximately a dozen different configurations.