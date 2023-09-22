Czech crowdfunding campaign raised money for mine-clearing vehicle for Ukraine

Czech crowdfunding campaign Darcek pre Putina (“Gifts to Putin”) raised $690,000 to buy an unmanned mine-clearing vehicle for Ukraine.

“We want to thank everyone for your financial donations, for your support, but also for believing in us from the beginning. One of the biggest fundraisers is a particular facility is successfully completed today thanks to you,” the organizers said.

Patrons from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other countries took part in the fundraiser, and the online organization NAFO and the Peace Ukraine Initiative joined in to support the initiative.

In addition, the government of Taiwan made a major contribution to the fundraiser, donating 100 thousand euros.

The organizers added that they will buy te Bozena-5 mine-clearing, counter-disposal unmanned ground vehicle, which will be manufactured in December.

The Bozena-5 is a remotely controlled light demining system developed by Slovak company Way Industries for mine clearance and C-IED task assistance. It is equipped with a rotating flail-chain demining device. The system comprises a detachable working unit housing the rotating demining device (either a flail or a tiller) to adapt to different terrains and minefield conditions. The system also incorporates a prime mover for propulsion and mobility.