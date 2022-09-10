Saturday, September 10, 2022
Convoy of Russian national guard vehicles ambushed by Ukrainian forces

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
A convoy of Russian national guard armoured vehicles is being ambushed in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian soldiers said they captured Russian national guardsmen and destroyed an armoured convoy during a massive counterattack in the north-east Kharkiv region.

Apparently, Russian forces were not at all ready for the Ukrainian counter-offensive and are suffering huge losses even deep in the rear.

Russia created the Russian national guard, better known as Rosgvardia, in 2016 to fight terrorism and maintain public order. It is a militarised force separate from the army.

Since its inception, members of Rosgvardia, which is often referred to as Vladimir Putin’s “private army”, have mostly been involved in crackdowns on peaceful anti-government protests.

The Rosgvardia units, theoretically dedicated to maintaining order in Russia, have the mission of taking control of Ukrainian cities, such as Kharkiv.

