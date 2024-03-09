Chinese soldiers use FPV drones in training exercises

In recent footage released by analyst Jesus Roman, Chinese soldiers are observed using FPV (First Person View) drones during training exercises, demonstrating precision strikes on armored targets like Type 59 tanks.

In a video message posted to X on Saturday, Roman said that this practice resembles techniques seen in Ukraine.

“Very closely resemblance to the TTPs seen in Ukraine, although the PLA already used these techniques before February 2022,” he posted on X.

Soldiers used a small-sized FPV drone to target tanks, checkpoints, and enemy fortifications. This mirrors the current tactics employed by Ukrainian forces in real combat scenarios to deter the advance of Russian troops.

The tactics of using FPV drones have gained popularity in the war in Ukraine due to their moderate cost and effectiveness. These drones serve as striking tools that soldiers can deploy independently, speeding up decision-making processes and preventing adversaries from launching successful and unexpected attacks.