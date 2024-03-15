Friday, March 15, 2024
Chinese bomber spotted carrying new air launched ballistic missile

By Dylan Malyasov
A photo has emerged on social media offering the clearest look yet of a People’s Liberation Army Central Military Command Xian H-6N bomber with what seems to be an air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) under the fuselage.

The new ALBM missile system, reportedly called the YJ-21, renowned for its hypersonic capabilities and maneuverability, is purportedly designed to engage both land targets and surface warships.

Part of a formidable family of Chinese missiles known colloquially as ‘carrier killers,’ the YJ-21 underscores China’s focus on countering American aircraft carrier groups, viewed as potent symbols of naval dominance and global projection of power.

With an impressive range of up to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), the YJ-21 boasts the ability to deliver a substantial warhead at extraordinary speeds, capable of penetrating the formidable defenses of aircraft carriers and inflicting devastating damage upon impact.

While the origins of the YJ-21 remain somewhat elusive, it is speculated to be based on the CM-401 ballistic missile, albeit with enhanced features and capabilities.

Reports from the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) suggest that the YJ-21 shares lineage with the DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile, boasting an impressive flight speed of Mach 6 and a terminal velocity of Mach 10.

